Nigeria: Probe Politicians On Tax Compliance, FIRS Urges Anti-Graft Agencies

20 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to screen politicians who aim to vie for public office on their tax payments before they are voted for during elections.

This was part of the resolution made in a communique issued yesterday at the end of the second Annual National Tax Dialogue.

Daily Trust reports that FIRS has the mandate of going after tax evaders with punishment spelt for all forms of non-compliance on taxation.

The communique, which was signed by Executive Chairman, of FIRS, Muhammad Nami stated that the forthcoming general election should be an avenue where aspirants should be made to air their tax agenda.

"This is an opportunity for intending political office holders to showcase their tax agenda as such, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all other relevant agencies should work with the relevant tax authority in screening candidates to ensure tax compliance as part of eligibility for public office. Any individual who is not tax compliant should not be trusted with the resources of the people."

Themed: 'Tax Harmonisation for Enhanced Revenue Generation,' Nami stated that taxation, is a sovereign tool for perpetuating organised society, peace, development and growth, thus must not be politicised.

He said that discontent states or local governments with a distribution framework of revenue should be addressed without any political colouration.

"The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Assembly should come up with an amicable resolution without delay."

He advised that governments should search for ways to grow tax revenue without raising new taxes due it affects commodities.

