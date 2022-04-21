South Africa: Water and Sanitation On High Flows in Pongolapoort Dam

press release

Pongolapoort Dam continues to receive high inflows and needs water to be released

The continuing inflows into the Pongolapoort Dam (Jozini) to the north of KwaZulu-Natal, have necessitated further action from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

There are increased inflows into the dam, and it has risen to 89,1% of capacity as at this morning.

While the DWS will operate and ensure the dam remains safe and operating optimally, it is also cognisant of the need for the communities downstream to be made aware that there is a need for water releases that will lead to a flooding of their areas of work or habitat.

A decision has been made to release water from the dam at the rate of 75 cubic meters per second in accordance with the 85% operating rule. The DWS will continue to monitor the performance of the dam inclusive of the inflows as the rains continue versus what the level of the dam may be at any one time. Depending on how much water is received over the next while, a decision to raise these releases to 100 cubic meters per second could be reached, but that is not where the situation is at the moment.

Our message to all communities downstream of Pongolapoort Dam is for them to be aware that the DWS is releasing 75 cubic meters of water per second currently. This therefore represents notification to all stakeholders and communities downstream to be vigilant and look out for rising water levels along the Phongolo River and surrounding areas.

Those with livestock and equipment are advised to move these away from the banks and surrounding areas for safety and protection of lives and livelihoods.

Issued by the Department of Water & Sanitation