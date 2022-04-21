South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Opening Vaal Dam Sluice Gate to Keep Water Levels At Manageable Volume

press release

Vaal Dam opens another sluice gate

The Vaal Dam opened another sluice gate on Wednesday, 20 April 2022

The eighth gate opened at midday.

Two gates opened on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 following five gates that opened last week.

This is an effort to keep the water levels in the dam at manageable volumes.

The department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the Department continues to monitor the water pressure at the dam.

"The dam levels are still high at the moment which has led to the decision to open another gate.

"I think it goes without saying that residents downstream remain vigilant and no equipment is to be returned to the water as yet, nor livestock anywhere near the river," Ratau concluded.