South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Opening Vaal Dam Sluice Gate to Keep Water Levels At Manageable Volume

20 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Vaal Dam opens another sluice gate

The Vaal Dam opened another sluice gate on Wednesday, 20 April 2022

The eighth gate opened at midday.

Two gates opened on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 following five gates that opened last week.

This is an effort to keep the water levels in the dam at manageable volumes.

The department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the Department continues to monitor the water pressure at the dam.

"The dam levels are still high at the moment which has led to the decision to open another gate.

"I think it goes without saying that residents downstream remain vigilant and no equipment is to be returned to the water as yet, nor livestock anywhere near the river," Ratau concluded.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X