South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Improvement of Dam Levels in Limpopo

20 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo dam levels have improved this week

A weekly report on dam levels issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in Limpopo have shown an improvement of the province's dam levels from last week's 88.4% to 89.9% this week. During a similar period last year, the province's overall storage capacity stood at 87.2%. Overall, the Limpopo Province water levels have improved by 1.5% from last week to this week.

This improvement means that the available water in the province as of this week is at 1 330.2 cubic metres out of a full capacity of 1 480.10 cubic metres.

The Polokwane Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Polokwane and surrounding areas is currently at 106.4%, an increase from last week's 103.7%. This is a great improvement as compared to last year at this time when the system stood at 99.4%. The Water Supply System has satisfactorily improved by 2.7% from last week.

Several dams have also slightly increased. Klaserie Dam increased by 1.3%. It was 100.2% last week, this week it is standing at 101.5%. Tours Dam increased by 0.8% as it was 99.5% last week, and this week it is standing at 100.3%. Ebenezer Dam increased slightly by 0.3%. It is 100.9% this week, compared to last week's 100.6%. Nsami Dam also increased by just 0.3%. Last week it was 53.7%, and this week it is standing at 54.0%.

Warmbad Dam stayed the same at 108%. Tzaneen Dam took a dip by 1.2% as it was 101.3% last week, and this week it is standing at 100.1%. Dap Naude Dam took a major dip, it was 105.2% last week, and this week it is at 102.8%. It has dropped by 2.4%.

Here's a look at this week's dam level status in some Limpopo dams:

Dam

Status last Week

Status this Week

Hans Merensky

102.7%

103.9%

Magoebaskloof

100.6%

101.1%

Modjadji

57.9%

60.0%

Nzhelele

100.3%

100.9%

Despite the improvement in the province's water levels, the Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its call to residents to continue using water sparingly. The communities are also encouraged to report any water leaks and water infrastructure vandalism to local municipalities.

