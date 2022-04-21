South Africa: State, Civil Society and Private Sector Must Mobilise After KZN's Humanitarian Disaster

analysis

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg and the author of 'Leadership Lessons From the Books I Have Read'. He is on Twitter at @txm1971.

We all have to invest in rebuilding KwaZulu-Natal - the government cannot do it alone. This humanitarian disaster is too serious to ignore.

A week after the deadly and devastating floods hit the province of KwaZulu-Natal, the destruction and damage is painfully evident. Last week, the National Disaster Management Centre declared KZN a provincial disaster, Then, on Monday, the government said this was inadequate and a National State of Disaster was declared.

Heartbreaking images depicting loss and anguish flooded social media.

On Monday, the government deployed 10,000 troops to help restore electricity and water supply to stricken areas and search for the more than 60 people who have gone missing. It is estimated that the death toll in the province is in the region of 450. A preliminary assessment report from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements indicated that more than 13,500 households were affected, 3,937 houses were destroyed, and 8,039 homes were partially destroyed.

In response, society has had to rally to provide support. We all have to...