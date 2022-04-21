South Africa: Abahlali Tries to Clean Up and Rebuild After KZN Flood Deaths, Destruction, Heartache and Trauma

analysis

The death toll and tally of destroyed homes continue to rise as KwaZulu-Natal starts to rebuild what was decimated by devastating floods. Shack dwellers' movement Abahlali baseMjondolo has been at the forefront of helping in the search for missing people, finding shelter for those left homeless and feeding the hungry. Zukiswa Pikoli spent time over the Easter weekend hearing their heartbreaking stories and seeing their efforts to rebuild.

Cato resident Sakubonga Ndlangisa (22) lost his three month old baby girl and was still visibly shaken when speaking to Maverick Citizen and did not want his photo to be taken. "It was raining and the mother of my child had just bathed our baby when we heard a loud bang in the back, I went outside to check and that's when I saw the wall was falling onto where the baby and mother were, trapping them inside. My father and I managed to pull them out and neighbours helped us get to hospital. My daughter died on the way to hospital." Ndlangisa's baby was due to be buried on Wednesday, 20 April.

Virginia Maphaila (60), who lives with her two grandchildren and daughter, says that on the day of the floods...