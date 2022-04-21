South Africa: Road to Nowhere - a Day in a Hell Affairs Queue

analysis

South Africa has illusions of grandeur about being a modern, competitive country. A day or two or three in a queue at a Home Affairs office in Johannesburg should quickly (well, slowly) disabuse you of that notion. This is a story written while waiting in one of those lines.

Winter is coming. The mornings are darker and colder. Nonetheless, by the time you arrive at Home Affairs at 7am, the queue is already a hundred people long. You can see on their faces that they are in for a long day. Grim determination.

Before the gates open at 8am, an official sends a Covid-19 form down the queue. Fill in your ID number, say whether you have any symptoms and so on. You know the drill. Unfortunately, it's about the most efficient thing that will happen to you for the next six hours. Except that it's completely unnecessary. Like Covid fogging. Even though Home Affairs is "run" by a doctor, they didn't get the message or the prescription.

Or maybe it's because the department is run by a doctor.

After that, there's no communication, no numbering system (until you get through the door, which is many hours away). Just the...