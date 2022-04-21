South Africa Is Not (Yet) a Failed State, and the Downward Slide Can Be Halted

analysis

Paul Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now.

The trajectory of the country remains downward toward failure, but we are not there yet, and we don't need to go there either. But it is hard to trust a government that allows widespread corruption with impunity to continue.

We have had plague (Covid-19), pestilence (swarms of locusts) and now floods (in KZN), but politicians will tell you that the three main issues facing the country today are poverty, unemployment and inequality. All three are attributable, at least in part, to rampant serious corruption with impunity.

The loot extracted by the corrupt is usually public funds which could be better used to alleviate the plight of the poor than to line the pockets of the looters. The unemployment is because too little new investment occurs when investors are frightened off by the corrupt and the inequality is perpetuated when greed rather than public service is what actuates politicians, public servants and those who work in state-owned enterprises, not to mention their collaborators in private enterprise.

The lack of trust in governance is due to the dawning of the realisation in the public imagination that those in positions of power are not...