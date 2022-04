The future of Bolt, the Estonia-based ride-hailing company, in Tanzania is hanging in the balance following a new 15% service fee order that came into effect Friday last week.

Bolt, Uber's main rival in Europe and Africa, in response to queries by TechCrunch, said it had reached out to relevant stakeholders including the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) to re-negotiate the new terms. Latra, formed in 2020 to regulate taxi services in Tanzania, reviews and sets fare.