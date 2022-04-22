Nigeria: Again, Buhari, Security Chiefs, Others Meet Over Nigeria's Security Challenges

21 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

During its meeting last week, the Council of State had recommended that the president should meet with the security chiefs over the nation's lingering security challenges.

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a security meeting sequel to the recommendations by the Council of State over the security challenges facing some parts of the country.

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State had on April 14 briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Council of State, where he announced that the president would be meeting security chiefs this week, over the current security situation in the country.

He said the meeting followed recommendations and comments by the Council of State.

He said the necessary measures would be taken to ensure that farmers across the country carry out their activities without any hindrance to boost food production in the country.

Mr Buhari had on Wednesday at the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) warned of tougher security measures in restive parts of the country and review of operations and strategy.

He reassured Nigerians that the efforts that resulted in relative peace in the South-south, and rescuing of North-east from the hold of terrorists would be ramped up.

According to him, the major security challenges have remained in the North-central and North-west, saying, "We are going to be very tough."

The meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa. It was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some cabinet ministers, service chiefs and heads of security establishments.

Others at the meeting included, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Babagana Monguno.

Also in attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X