Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Nine Infections in Three Days

With no fatalities recorded, the disease control centre noted that the death toll remains at 3,143 cases

Since Monday, April 18, when the country announced 22 new infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday said only nine additional infections have been recorded within the last three days.

The new infections, NCDC noted, were reported by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State, the country's epicentre of the pandemic.

The new development is a sign of a big relief for Nigeria as the pandemic has reclaimed more than 3,000 lives in the country out of more than five million global deaths.

Breakdown

The disease centre, in the new statistics, which was released Thursday morning, revealed that the FCT and Lagos State recorded six and three infections respectively.

The newly confirmed cases raised the country's infection toll to 255,679 from 255,670 reported on April 18.

With no fatalities recorded, the disease control centre noted that the death toll remains at 3,143 cases, adding that the latest infections make up the data for April 19 and 20, 2022.

While a total of 249,886 people have been discharged nationwide, data on the NCDC website shows that 2,653 people are still down with the infection nationwide.

NCDC also added that six states: Delta, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases within the two days quoted.

Relaxation of facemask protocol

While the number of infections has been fluctuating, the Presidential Steering Committee(PSC) is considering the relaxation of the facemask protocol.

In March, PSC's head of the technical secretariat, Muktar Muhammed, said the decision on the final relaxation of COVID-19 measures will be taken afthe ter Easter celebration.

Meanwhile, the PSC also announced that fully vaccinated travellers coming into Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

The PSC's chairman, who doubles as the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, while announcing the revision of the international travel protocols, said passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still expected to take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure or do a Day 2 and day 7 tests on arrival.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, two days after the announcement, PREMIUM TIMES reported that travellers who arrived in Abuja were still made to pay for a post-arrival PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test.

Vaccination campaign

According to the Reuters COVID-19 vaccination tracker, Nigeria has administered at least 33,932,163 doses of COVID vaccines so far.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, recently confirmed in Abuja that more than 13 million eligible persons in Nigeria have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and 23 million others have received their first dose.

"As of today the 11th of April 2022, we have fully vaccinated 13,588,718 persons which are approximately 12.2 per cent of our total eligible population.

"Meanwhile 23,012,700 others have received their first dose which represents 18 per cent of the total eligible population," he said.

He said the agency has intensified technical support to all states to ramp up the vaccination coverage.