Nigeria: Military's Inability to End Insecurity Saddens Buhari, Says NSA

President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the inability of the security agencies to end the myriad of security challenges facing the nation over a long period.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who disclosed this to newsmen Thursday at the State House, Abuja at the end of a marathon meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Buhari, said the president cannot be happy when people are being killed on a daily basis.

According to him, the last straw was the the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train leading to the death of some passengers with several others kidnapped.

He said Buhari has consequently ordered the rescue of all kidnapped persons unhurt using the train attack as a fulcrum.

The NSA noted the president feels that enough was not being done by the security agencies despite what has been provided.

Monguno added that the president alone cannot completely receive the blame for the insecurity in the country as his part is to make strategic decisions which the NSA said he has been doing.

Details later...