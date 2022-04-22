Nigeria: Amid Rising Insecurity, Nigeria Deploys 173 Troops in Guinea Bissau

21 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

About 173 soldiers have been deployed to keep peace in Guinea Bissau as part the country's contribution to global peace.

The Chief of Operations, Army headquarters, Major General Oluwafemi Akinjobi, disclosed this while speaking at the pre-deployment training graduation of Nigerian contingent to ECOWAS mission in Guinea Bissau.

He spoke at the Martin Luther Agwai International leadership and Peacekeeping Centre Jaji, Kaduna State, said, "Since independence, Nigeria has contributed over 100,000 troops to over 40 countries on peace keeping missions."

Represented by the Chief of Operations, Major General Zakari Abubakar, Akinjobi noted that Nigeria remains the beacon of peace and the gatekeeper of the ECOWAS sub-region.

He maintained that Nigerian peacekeepers have helped restore peace in many conflict areas around the world, which have earned them many national and individual commendations from several missions.

He added, "The nation continues to strive to ensure security and stability in Africa through collective security by contributing to International peace and security, which is essential to Nigeria's defence policy."

He then warned the troops not to harbor any acts that will tarnish the image of the country while they are in the mission area saying, "You are going there as representatives of the nation so you must be of good behavior."

Earlier, Commandant of the centre, Major General Auwal Fagge, said the aim of the pre-deployment training was to equip the earmarked unit with requisite skills and knowledge to function effectively and efficiently in their deployment to Guinea Bissau.

He assured that the troops who have undergone four weeks intensive training including cordon and search as well as weapon handling are adequately equipped to keep the peace in the mission area.

He charged the troops to carry out their duties bearing in mind the multinational, as well as cultural religious diversities of the operating environment, which underscores the need for courtesy and respect for others.

