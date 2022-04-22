East Africa: Security Council Hears of 'Trust Deficit' in Disputed Abyei Region

Stuart Price/UN Photo
The area of Abyei, on the border between Sudan and South Sudan, has been disputed since 2011.
21 April 2022
UN News Service

Although the overall security situation in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan has remained calm, the "trust deficit" between the two main communities continues to be a great concern, UN Peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council on Thursday.

Mr. Lacroix briefed on the work of UNISFA, the UN Interim Security Force in the oil-rich border area, urging the Council to extend its mandate for another six months, through 15 October.

UNISFA has supported dialogue between the nomadic Misseriya and pastoral Ngok Dinka communities, including to address incidents of violence that occurred in recent months.

Deadly violence

Last week alone, 29 people were killed, and 30 wounded, in intercommunal clashes.

"These deaths and injuries could have been avoided had there been more trust between the two communities at all levels," said Mr. Lacroix.

While UNISFA has continued its community engagement, stepped up patrols, and encouraged use of conflict resolution mechanisms, "it is - first and foremost - for the Governments of the Sudan and South Sudan to renew their engagement on the final status of Abyei," he added.

Mr. Lacroix urged ambassadors to continue to support the Abyei Joint Programme to promote areas of shared interest for the two communities, such as transhumance, border management, and protection mechanisms for women, children and vulnerable groups.

Progress and challenges

Significant progress has been made since the programme was proposed in September, and consultations with women, youth, elders and other community members are now at an advanced stage.

UNISFA continues to face challenges in documenting human rights violations due to a lack of expertise, Mr. Lacroix said, although a team was granted temporary visas in order to conduct an assessment mission last month.

"There was also small but important progress with regard to the Parties' obligations towards improving the meaningful participation of women in decision-making: in the Ngok Dinka community, a woman was appointed in each of the 13 traditional courts," he added.

Humanitarian situation deteriorating

Mr. Lacroix further reported that the humanitarian situation in Abyei has deteriorated since his last briefing in October, with the number of people requiring aid rising from 103,000 to 240,000.

This was largely due to deadly violence between Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka communities earlier in the year that left more than 25 people dead, including two humanitarian workers.

UNISFA also supports a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM), which ensures peace in the demilitarized zone along the border between Sudan and South Sudan.

A new force is present in JBVMM locations that are operational and is ready to work in all areas previously agreed by the parties.

Mr. Lacroix concluded by emphasizing the need to ensure the safety and security of UNISFA peacekeepers. Patrols suffered three direct attacks in the past two months alone, including one last week that involved a rocket-propelled grenade.

More to follow on this story.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X