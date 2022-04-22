Ethiopia: #asdaillyscoop - Ombudsman Reports Atrocities, Infrastructure Destruction in Afar, Amhara Regions

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Institution of the Ombudsman (EIO) reported massacres and severe infrastructural destruction, in the Amhara and Afar regional states. The survey was conducted in seven zones of Amhara and two zones of Afar regions.

Some 1,217 people were raped in the Amhara region, infrastructure was deliberately destroyed and 1.8 million people were made dependent on emergency food relief, according to the institution.

EIO Women, Children, Disabilities and the Elderly Director Seblework Tariku stressed that women and children have been victims of sexual violence. She stated that a total of 1,217 mothers, girls, and the elderly were sexually assaulted in North Gondar, South Gondar, North Wollo, Waghamra, South Wollo, North Shoa, and the Oromo special Administration Zone of the Amhara region. Private, public institutions and religious institutions in the region were directly or indirectly damaged, she added.

Education, health, and other facilities were used during the war as camps, medical facilities, and various other facilities, the director noted, adding that facilities were then deliberately set on fire and looted, the report said.

"We have confirmed that all service facilities in the seven zones of the state (Amhara region) have been severely damaged," Seblework said urging both the federal and regional governments to work together to rehabilitate war-affected areas. She underscored that extensive support is needed to address the effects of war, disability, health problems, and similar issues.

In addition to the rapid rebuilding of the damaged properties and speedy implementation of basic services, the director recommended sustainable psychological support to the community exposed to psychological disturbance, depression, and anxiety.

EIO Abuse Prevention Administration Director, Adane Belay on his part said that the damage to education, health, and government institutions, as well as homes and religious institutions in the two zones of Afar regional state, is estimated at more than 800 million ETB.

Adane stated that the lack of access to medicine for the displaced and the lack of access to care for the elderly have been major challenges that people are facing and noted the failure of the public-private enterprises to fully provide services.