Ethiopia: News - OLF Members, ONN Journalists Charged With Attempts to Dismantle Govt, Attempts to Form 'Oromia National Transitional Government'

21 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — 14 members of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and three journalists of Oromia News Network (ONN), was today arraigned at Oromia Supreme Court located in Addis Abeba.

The 17 defendants in Qasim Abdullahi's file presented their defense in writing against charges of attempting to dismantle the legally established governmental system to instill the Oromia Regional National Transitional Government (ORNTG) in violation of the 238/1/B of the constitution, the lawyer Tolemariam Megersa told Addis Standard.

ONN journalists Biqilu Amanu and Dachasa Wirtu Bati were arrested on November 13 last year and are currently detained at the Dalati detention center in Sebeta town in Finfinee surrounding special zone. The third ONN journalist on the file, Dessu Dulla was arrested on May 25, 2021.

The previous court hearing took place on April 12, 2022, according to Tolemariam, and was scheduled to happen today in order for the defendants to present their defense. Today's hearing was adjourned until May 3, 2022.

