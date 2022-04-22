Nigeria: N4bn Al-Noor Mosque Expansion Project to Be Completed 2023 - Official

The International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), Abuja says its N4 billion Al-Noor Mosque expansion project would be completed in April 2023.

The director-general of the centre, Dr Kabir Kabo, stated this in Abuja at the presentation of progress report and inspection of the mosque project.

The project, which commenced in April 2020, was originally awarded at the cost of N3.15 billion and due for completion in December 2022.

Kabo said the project cost had varied by about N900 million following the introduction of other facilities to improve ambience and functionality.

He said the ground floor; first and second floors would be expanded to create more spaces for worshippers in addition to facilities like elevators and escalators

He said the project was between 30 to 40 per cent completed, adding, however, that it would be accelerated by the time the construction of the female wing begins after Ramadan.

"Basically, what we have generated is about N2 billion and what has been expanded is about N800 million.

"The initial estimate of the project was N3.15 billion but other components that have been taken into account, like the excavator, solar, lift, lightening and other things, will cost additional N800 million," Kabo said.

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Dr Mele Kyari, also assured that the project would be delivered by next Ramadan.

Kyari, who is also the Chairman, ICICE Advisory Committee, said the project would contribute to nation-building by creating very learned, moderate and informed Muslims that will contribute to the society.

"The whole project here is to ensure that inclusion is created, young people who constitute over 70 per cent of the nation's population are catered for. They need to be helped so that they can learn and interact with the community and appreciate others who are not part of the community," Kyari said.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, spoke on the significance of mosque as a centre for the integration and advancement of Islam and Muslims.

He said historically, mosque played a significant role in the development of Islamic culture and education, adding that the first university established in the world started from a mosque.

"This is to show us that a mosque is not only where we converge and pray five daily prayers, but also a centre of learning, centre for child upbringing, uniting Muslims and a centre for guidance and counselling," the minister said.