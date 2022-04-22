Nigeria: Petrol-Laden Tanker Explodes in Lagos

A resident said the explosion occurred at 3 a.m. Friday.

A petrol-laden tanker has exploded at Ajegunle Bus-Stop, around Alagbado, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, in the early hours of Friday.

This newspaper understands that the explosion jolted residents from their sleep, burning houses and shops.

A resident told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the incident occured at about 3 'o clock in the morning.

Emergency officials, including firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service, are said to be at at the scene battling to put out the fire as of press time Friday morning.

Details shortly...