Somalia: AG Summons Petroleum Minister Over Oil Deal

21 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The Attorney General, Dr. Suleiman Mohamed Mohamud summoned the Somali Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed.

The minister was asked to appear at the AG's office next Monday, to explain the recent oil exploration agreement he inked with Coastline Exploration Limited, a US-based firm.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi and his PM Mohamed Hussein Roble have described the deal signed in February by the minister as illegal and unacceptable.

The Coastline Exploration Limited CEO has defended the agreement, saying it went through all legal processes. The deal will give the company rights to explore 7 offshore blocks.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X