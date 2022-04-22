Somalia: AG Summons Petroleum Minister Over Oil Deal

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The Attorney General, Dr. Suleiman Mohamed Mohamud summoned the Somali Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed.

The minister was asked to appear at the AG's office next Monday, to explain the recent oil exploration agreement he inked with Coastline Exploration Limited, a US-based firm.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi and his PM Mohamed Hussein Roble have described the deal signed in February by the minister as illegal and unacceptable.

The Coastline Exploration Limited CEO has defended the agreement, saying it went through all legal processes. The deal will give the company rights to explore 7 offshore blocks.