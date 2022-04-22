Tanzania: Over 780,000 Households to Benefit From Tasaf's Pssn II

A total of 886,724 households who participated in the first phase of the Productive Social Safety Nets I (PSSN I) programme have been assessed of which 781,342 households have met the criteria to continue benefiting from the second phase of the programme (PSSN II).

The programme's objective is to increase income security for the poor and vulnerable households, while improving food consumption.

This was stated recently by the Executive Director of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), Mr Ladsilaus Mwamanga, during the opening of a training session for, among other participants, researchers.

The training, held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region, was meant to evaluate the first second phase of the programme.

"In this review, a total of 105,382 households have improved economically and have been given time to prepare so that they can be phased out of the programme and eventually become independent", he said.

He said the fact that there are households which would become independent is a great achievement as far as the programme is concerned.

He said the second phase of the programme (PSSN II) was launched in February 2020 and that more than 1.2 million households are currently benefiting from the initiative implemented in 184 councils in Tanzania Mainland, Zanzibar and Pemba. The programme takes on board households that were not reached in the first phase.

"During the implementation of the Second Phase of the programme (PSSN II) areas of economic growth and poverty alleviation plans have continued to be given priority with the intention of improving people's lives and social well-being", he added.

Mr Mwamanga further said that the tasks implemented up to March, 2022, include the identification and enrollment of poor households in villages, streets and Shehias that were not reached during the first phase of PSSN I.

"The tasks were carried out in all 186 councils, whereby 7,217 streets, villages and Shehias were reached in which a total of 602,672 households were identified of which 498,091 new households were registered, bringing the number of the targeted households in the programme to 1,279,325", he said.

He added that the subsidy amounting to 218.71b/- was allocated to 1,279,325 households which met the entry criteria for the second phase of the programme from all 184 areas of implementation in Mainland Tanzania, Zanzibar and Pemba.