Tanzania: New Wami Bridge Project Pace Impresses Minister

WORKS and Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa has been impressed with the speed of construction of the New Wami Bridge, which is set to start operations in the next two months.

The new Bridge, whose construction costs is 75.1bn/-, is the replacement of an old one which was constructed during colonial times in 1959.

"I have worked as a Minister for more than three years now, but I have never come across a major bridge construction project like this being completed before its time of construction. This is a new record and shows how the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is committed to implement development projects," said Minister for works and Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa.

Prof Mbarawa hailed the Power Construction Corporation, the Chinese contractor for its determination to accomplish the project four months ahead of the agreed deadline.

The minister said this on Wednesday at Wami-Chalinze in Bagamoyo district where he was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador Chen Ming Jian to witness the progress of the project.

"We thank President Samia for dishing out money for development projects and this proves wrong claims that major infrastructure projects have stalled. The government is still funding the projects and we want quality and there is no debate on that," said Prof Mbarawa.

Prof Mbarawa said the completion of the bridge would help speed up economic activities by minimising time for travelling.