Tanzania: Police Hunt Killers of 90 Years Old Woman On Superstitious Beliefs

POLICE in Katavi region have intensified a manhunt for unknown assailants who allegedly for superstitious beliefs hacked to death a 90 years old, Marietha Thomas.

The elderly woman was a resident of Mpanda Hotel area in Mpanda municipality. Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Ally Makame told the 'Daily News' over phone that police officers have mounted intensive search to ensure the assailants are nabbed and arraigned to answer charges against them.

"We (law enforcers) will not rest until all assailants are apprehended, definitely, no stone will remain unturned until all of them are brought to justice.

Investigation is in progress yet preliminary investigations show that the brutal killing of the elderly woman is linked to superstitious beliefs "Even some members of the murdered Marietha's family are accusing her for bewitching them; this is not only unjustly but also not acceptable," explained the RPC.

Marietha's granddaughter, Ms Rosemary Titus confided that the grisly killing occurred on April 18th this year at wee hours, adding that she was a solo occupant in the house where unknown assailants hacked her to death "My grandmother was the only occupant in the house.

Our duty was to provide her with essential needs. On that material morning one of the grandmother's neighbors phoned me and broke this sad and shocking news," she noted. One of the neighbours, Mr Peter Mwita said he met the old woman a day before she was killed.

"She was healthy and composed," he explained The area local government Chairperson, Ms Christina Ibrahim said the horrible incident had shocked the residents at the precincts, insisting that such incidents should not be entertained.