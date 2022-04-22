Tanzania: Barrick Donates Disease Detection Systems to Mara Referral Hospital

BARRICK'S North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines have donated Point of Care (POC) systems to Musoma Referral Hospital as part of a support programme to assist the country in combatting and containing Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

The Mine General Manager, Mr Apolinary Lyambiko handed over the POC systems to the Mara Regional Commissioner, Mr Ally Hapi in Musoma yesterday.

The instrument-based isothermal systems will be used for the qualitative detection of multiple infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus, mycobacterium tuberculosis complex, mycoplasma pneumonia, herpes simplex virus, influenza and human papillomavirus infection, to name a few.

Resident doctor at the North Mara Mine, Dr Nicholas Mboya noted that detection can be made through a wide range of sample types, namely nasal swab, throat swab, saliva or sputum and, depending on the condition to be assessed, can produce results within between 49 and 80 minutes of testing.

The system's accuracy demonstrates high sensitivity and specificity and provides the ability to run four samples at once.

"We are proud to provide this special equipment to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the communities around the company's mines," Lyambiko said.

Last month, Barrick Gold Corporation through Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines donated to two RT- PCR Machines to Kahama Municipal Hospital in Shinyanga Region in effort to combat Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.