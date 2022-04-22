Tanzania: Mungyi Moves to Information Ministry As Head of Communication

INNOCENT Mungyi has been transferred from Office of Solicitor General to the Ministry of Information, Communications and Information Technology as Head of Communication.

Mungyi disclosed this on his LinkedIn page, last week, saying it was an honor and privilege working with the Office of Solicitor General for two years, an opportunity which has sharpened his communication and media law skills.

He wrote: "I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to The Solicitor General, Honorable Gabriel Pascal Malata and The Deputy Solicitor General, Dr. Boniphace Nalija Luhende, Management and Staff of The Office of Solicitor General for their cordial and always support during my stay at the Office.

"It was a very professional atmosphere all the time and surely I will miss the vibes of the high profile cases, during preparations and the court's sessions. My professional argument skills have improved a lot, my interview skills given a boost and an eye for big details sharpened. I can now see unseen facts.

"The two years at The Office of Solicitor General has been a blessing to my #publicrelations and #communication #media #management #law career skills. I will be a good diplomat for this Office my entire life.

"I am going home. Yes, I am returning home to the Information, Communications and Information Technology Sector where I worked for 14 years since I returned home from England, United Kingdom in 2006. I worked for two years with the Vice President's Office as Head of Information, Education and Communications prior to being seconded and later transferred to The Tanzania Regulatory Authority (TCRA) as Manager Corporate Communications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The years I worked at the Communications Sector Regulator and briefly at the then Ministry of Work, Transport and Communication, has given me an excellent perspective on the role of Information, Communication and Information Technology to the economic development of Tanzania, in relation to the country's Vision 2025 and the #SDG's. Am well aware of my role as a Spokesperson's and mouthpiece of the Ministry and am ready for the Challenge.

"Kindly and please I ask for all your support as colleagues, professionals and friends from all sectors to support my noble duty ahead of me. I would like to ask you specifically to support the current Tanzania National Address and Postcode Project.

"I thank you in advance for your support. I will be coming to your Offices, and through the media to sensitize the role of the Postcode System in the development of our beloved country Tanzania and your role to use and utilize the system. I look forward to working with you in the near future."