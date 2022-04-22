Angola: De Beers Praises Reforms in Angola

Luanda — De Beers CEO Bruce Clever Wednesday praised the reforms carried out over the last four years which, according to him, ensure greater comfort for investments in Angola.

The boss of the world's leading diamond company was speaking to the press at the end of an audience granted by the president of Republic, João Lourenço.

Bruce Clever said he was "very impressed with the reforms introduced in the last four and a half years under the president João Lourenço" and " which offer more comfort to working in Angola.

He also said he informed the Head of State of the signing of the two contracts with the diamond firm "Endiama" and the Angolan government on exploitation of two different concessions.

Bruce Clever said that the 35-year contracts provide for exploration in two separate areas, totaling about 20,000 square kilometers.

He underlined that the exploration and prospecting activities have begun, adding that the total amount to invest will depend on the discoveries to be made.

The agreements mark the resumption of the De Beers activities in Angola, after 10 years.