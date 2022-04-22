Angola: Soyo and Cabinda Connected By Sea

20 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Soyo — The inauguration of the passengers and load river terminal of Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, restored the safety and comfort in maritime link to the northern province of Cabinda.

Unveiled by minister of Transport Ricardo de Abreu, the 30,000-square meter infrastructure, built in Soyo downtown Bay, is bathed by one of the Zaire river canals.

It has a 200-meter long pier and three ramps. Two of which for docking passenger ships and the remaining one for cargo vessels.

The commercial connection will start next Tuesday (27 April), with the ticket worth 15,000 kwanzas.

According to the Cecil Marítima company, in charge of management of the terminal and the Cabotage network, the reinforcement of the ships to connect Soyo and Cabinda, vice-verse, will depend on demand for services

So far, the source added, this route has been covered by artisanal ships which do not guarantee any convenience and comfort, with a price of 25,000 for each passenger.

Meanwhile, a load ship with the capacity to transport nine containers of 20 feet and 10 vehicles is also available in the same route.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X