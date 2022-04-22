Angola: Soyo and Cabinda Connected By Sea

Soyo — The inauguration of the passengers and load river terminal of Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, restored the safety and comfort in maritime link to the northern province of Cabinda.

Unveiled by minister of Transport Ricardo de Abreu, the 30,000-square meter infrastructure, built in Soyo downtown Bay, is bathed by one of the Zaire river canals.

It has a 200-meter long pier and three ramps. Two of which for docking passenger ships and the remaining one for cargo vessels.

The commercial connection will start next Tuesday (27 April), with the ticket worth 15,000 kwanzas.

According to the Cecil Marítima company, in charge of management of the terminal and the Cabotage network, the reinforcement of the ships to connect Soyo and Cabinda, vice-verse, will depend on demand for services

So far, the source added, this route has been covered by artisanal ships which do not guarantee any convenience and comfort, with a price of 25,000 for each passenger.

Meanwhile, a load ship with the capacity to transport nine containers of 20 feet and 10 vehicles is also available in the same route.