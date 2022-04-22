Angola: Cplp Observers Welcome Elections in East Timor

Luanda — The observation mission of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) highlighted the participation of the Timorese people in the presidential runoff election in that country, won by the candidate Ramos Horta.

In a preliminary statement, reached ANGOP on Wednesday, CPLP observers, led by Angolan José Alves Primo, stated that the process ran within the principles enshrined in the East Timor Constitution and international standards.

In the document, the Mission commended the people of East Timor for the exemplary way in which they exercised their right to vote.

As part of the Presidential Election in that country, the CPLP observation mission began on 16 March, in Dili, work to assess the electoral process through various contacts with official entities.

Angola, as president of the CPLP, appointed Ambassador José Guerreiro Alves Primo to head the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE).

The Mission included diplomats from the Member States, officials from the organisation's Executive Secretariat and a delegation of Portuguese MPs, representing the community's Parliamentary Assembly.

There are 16 candidates running for the presidential elections.

In the first round, the MOE remained in Timorese territory until the 27th of March, having returned to the country on the 13th of this month (April), for the presidential runoff election.