Liberia: Measles Outbreak Affects 14 Counties

The ministry of health has reported an outbreak of measles in 14 of Liberia's 15 counties.

The statement was made Wednesday by Liberia's Chief medical officer, Dr. Francis Kateh on a local radio talk show-OK FM.

Dr. Kateh said the outbreak is the result of the low vaccination of kids since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease. According to him, either Grand Kru(home of president Weah) or Maryland(home of the speaker) was free from the measles

He said there were unconfirmed death reports, but could not say if the death in those areas were related to the measles virus.

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus.

Dr. Kateh pleaded with parents of children who are below the age of five years to take their children to the nearby hospitals to get the measles vaccine so as to lower the risk of getting more children affected with the disease.

He furthered that if the cases continue to increase, the ministry of health will undertake a nationwide vaccination campaign.