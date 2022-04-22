Somalia: Foreign Minister Escapes Assassination Bid

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Sh.M.N) - Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has survived an apparent assassination attempt on his life after an attack in Galkacyo town in central Somalia's Mudug region.

Speaking to Shabelle Media, Minister Abdisaid Muse said that he had escaped unharmed from an attack, he said, was carried out by Puntland forces under the command of President Said Deni.

Muse added that the attack had killed one of his bodyguards and wounded a traditional elder named as Yasin Abdisamad.

He stated that he was having a fast-breaking iftar meal with his relatives in Galkacyo town when Puntland soldiers raided on his residence.

Reliable sources told Shabelle Media that an elder Abdisamad, who was wounded in the attack, has been one of fierce critics of President Said Deni.

Deni was unavailable to reach on the phone for comments on the allegation.

The attack comes a day after President Deni arrived the capital Mogadishu to kick off his presidential election campaign as the vote for Somalia's top seat is approaching.