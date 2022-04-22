Uganda: Kombucha Manufactures Asked to Adhere to Health Standards

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has urged all Kombucha manufacturers to adhere to health standards in addition to other relevant Ugandan standards that govern the quality of their goods.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, between UNBS surveillance team and Kombucha manufacturers from Mityana and Mubende districts, the manufacturers were cautioned against inadequate hygiene and gross contamination at their manufacturing premises.

In the meeting, UNBS surveillance officer, Sarah Nantongo warned that if the manufacturers produce unhygienic products, it puts health and lives of many Ugandans at a risk.

"Ensure that your workers are in perfect health, and the factory premises and equipment used in production are regularly cleaned to avoid contamination of the final products that are consumed by the public," she cautioned.

The manufacturers were also cautioned against misleading labels and declaration of health claims, illegal additives used and high alcohol content in final products.

UNBS highlighted that most of the illegal additives are mostly used in non-alcoholic Kimbuchas.

Nantongo urged the manufacturers to employ professional quality controllers to ensure the standards are met.

UNBS Principal Certification officer, Ronald Ahimbisibwe urged the manufacturers to seek UNBS certification and cautioned them against using the same permit for the different branches they own.