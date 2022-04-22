Mauritius: Minister Gobin Supervises Loading of Animals From Rodrigues Intended for Mauritian Market

press release

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Maneesh Gobin, was in Rodrigues, yesterday, to personally oversee the loading, on board the Black Rhino, of animals intended for the Mauritian market. A total of 160 heads, comprising 110 sheep, 32 goats, and 18 cattle, are currently on board the Black Rhino which is expected to reach Mauritius on 23 April 2022. This visit forms part of a follow-up and support process from the Mauritian authorities to Rodriguan breeders.

In a statement, Minister Gobin highlighted that, since his last visit to Rodrigues, several changes have been implemented, such as an increase in price for animals being exported to Mauritius, while payment to breeders will be processed in a shorter delay.

He underscored that two veterinarians also made the trip to Rodrigues to carry out tests from samples across the whole island so as to determine exactly the extent and status of the Foot and Mouth disease in Rodrigues.

The Minister recalled that following his previous visit, samples were taken to Mauritius to be analysed and results were obtained on 18 April 2022, which enabled the animals to be loaded on board the Black Rhino on 20 April 2022.

Furthermore, he reassured that Mauritian authorities will closely collaborate with the Commission for Agriculture, Fisheries, Forest and Plant & Animal Quarantine so as to ensure continuity in the movement of animals from Rodrigues to Mauritius.

It is recalled that this visit was preceded by the one Minister Gobin made to Rodrigues last week in a bid to take stock of the various agricultural components, including the resumption of the movement of animals from Rodrigues to Mauritius following the Foot and Mouth disease which broke out in March 2021 in Rodrigues.

This epidemic had a major negative impact on Rodriguan breeders, who are facing many difficulties, especially economic ones, since strict measures have been imposed on the import of animals from Rodrigues to Mauritius.