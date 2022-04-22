Mauritius: Good Corporate Governance to Strengthen the Mauritius Brand, Says Minister Seeruttun

press release

"Good Corporate Governance will generate an atmosphere of collective trust for Mauritius and its corporate sector and go a long way in strengthening the Mauritius Brand", stated the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, today, at the opening of the first Annual Corporate Conference held at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel, in Balaclava.

The event is an initiative of the Mauritius Institute of Directors in collaboration with the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance, the National Committee of Corporate Governance (NCCG) and the Office of Public Sector Governance.

It brings together government, parastatal bodies, business sector leaders and regulatory institutions with the aim to exchange insights, ideas and knowledge that will drive governance excellence in the coming years.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun reiterated Government's vision of reinforcing sustainability and resilience in governance matters to be at par with international best practices. The Ministry, he indicated, will continue to play a leading role in maintaining a conducive legal and regulatory environment as well as foster public and private sector engagement in the pursuit of effective corporate governance.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and new developments, the Minister stressed that it is becoming increasingly important to develop a strong risk intelligence culture and to toughen the standards and regulations that drive the Environmental Sustainable Governance agenda. Mauritius, he said, is one among the few countries to have launched a Corporate Governance Scorecard to assess the level of observance of a corporate governance code.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The event comes at an opportune time as we are building a stronger and more resilient Mauritius following its exit on the Financial Action Task Force's increased monitoring process", he added. Mauritius, he affirmed, is benefiting an increased trust and reputation on the global front as the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is currently assisting five countries in the setting up of their own FIUs.

Minister Seeruttun expressed hope that the conference will help speed up discussions on common issues with international experts, share experiences and reflect on corporate governance solutions appropriate for Mauritius.

For her part, the Chair of the NCCG, Mrs Aruna Radhakeesoon, underlined that the NCCG is the national coordinating body responsible for all matters pertaining to corporate governance. She dwelt on the role of the NCCG which is to assess the needs of corporate governance in the public and private sectors and provide assistance to bodies in respect of the adoption of good governance.

Also present, the President of Business Mauritius, Mr Jean-Pierre Dalais, stated that sustainability and resilience is integral for Mauritius to thrive as a corporate governance centre of excellence. Good governance, he said, should be promoted in terms of concrete actions so as to make it become the driver of the country's economic growth.