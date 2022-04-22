Mauritius: Ministers Effect Site Visit in Goodlands to Take Stock of Progress of Work of New Market Fair and Traffic Centre

press release

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Anwar Husnoo, effected a site visit, today in Goodlands, at the New Market Fair and Mini Traffic Centre to take cognizance of work in progress. A visit was also carried out at the site identified to construct a Multipurpose Complex at Goodlands which will cost some Rs 45 million. The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, was also present.

In a statement after the site visit, Vice-Prime Minister Husnoo highlighted that Government lays a lot of emphasis on infrastructural development of the country adding that several projects around Mauritius have been implemented or are in the pipeline. He mentioned the construction of the New Disctrict Council of Flacq, the District Council of Pamplemousses, Village Halls, and market fairs. These projects, he stated, will create a new economic dynamism in the country as well as generate a lot of jobs.

New Goodlands Market Fair and Mini Traffic Centre

To the tune of some Rs 276 million, the project consists of the construction of a New Market Fair and a Traffic Centre at Goodlands for the District Council of Rivière du Rempart. The market will consist of three blocks with a total of 480 vegetable stalls, 22 stalls for fish and meat section, and 42 food and SME shops. The Fair will operate on four days as follows: Tuesdays and Fridays for general merchandise and Wednesdays and Saturdays for vegetables.

The Traffic Centre has been designed to cater for the 14 Bus Routes and will consist of 10 bus shelters and two toilet blocks. Parking facilities will also be provided for 275 cars, 23 bus parking, and four bus parking for alighting. The overall progress as at 09 April 2022 was 74%.

Multipurpose Complex

The District Council of Rivière du Rempart is presently preparing the bidding documents for consultancy service as regards the construction of a Multipurpose Complex at Goodlands. A Request for Proposal will be invited by 31 May 2022 and the selected consultant would be given one month to submit the bidding documents for the construction works.