Gambia: Ex-Basse NAM Magassy Appointed Consul in Paris

21 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Gambian leader, Adama Barrow has appointed Hon. Muhammed Magassy, former National Assembly Member for Basse Constituency as the consul for the Gambia Embassy in Paris, France.

According to the document obtained by The Point, Hon. Magassy, who served his constituency as an independent candidate for 10 years at the National Assembly is seen as a respectful and dignified person who can help strengthen Gambia's already cordial relationship with the French government.

The former Basse lawmaker also doubled as ECOWAS parliamentarian from 2017 to date.

Hon. Muhammed Magassy's appointment came after he decided not to contest in the just-concluded Parliamentary elections.

Hon. Magassy thanked President Adama Barrow for the trust and confidence that he bestowed on him in appointing him as the Gambian consul in Paris and assured him that he would serve his country to the best interest of all Gambians.

