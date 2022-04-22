Gambia: Inferno Renders Family Homeless in Crr

CRR — An inferno that occurred at Tankong Kunda village in the Sami District of Central River Region recently burnt to ashes the house of one Bakary Sisibeh.

Sidibeh's wife and child were inside the house sleeping as the house caught fire but fortunately for them, neighbours responded and rendered a helping hand and rescued them. However, they could not put off the fire.

Despite no casualty, Mr. Sidibeh lost his rice, early millet, groundnut, vegetable oil, sugar, cash, clothes and other valuable materials to the fire.

Mr. Sidibeh and family are currently without shelter and spend the night outside, our correspondent said.

Joma Ceesay, Sidibeh's wife who was also involved in petty trading lost all her materials including a cash amount of six thousand dalasi, beds, shoes, seats and other important house materials.

Surry Darbore, Banni Ward Councilor, visited the incident and expressed his sympathy with the family. He appealed to government, private sector, individuals and Tankong Kunda Diaspora to come to Mr. Sidibeh and his family's aid especially during the holy month of Ramadan to reduce the burden on them.