Gambia: Jokadou Chief Alpha Mariam Khan Sends Appreciation Message

I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all the parties and candidates for peacefully contesting the national assembly seat for Jokadou.

After all said and done, is about the development of our dear district and as such there is no winner or loser. Let us reconcile and forfeit all difference and issues for the best interest of our district.

My dear fellows, let our difference in opinion and beliefs be our potentials and not treat to us. Let us advocate for tolerance to one another, tribalism has no space within Jokadou we are one people and so shall it ever be no matter what.

I finally wish to call on all to unite for the common development interest of our beloved district, weather you are the Chief, MP, Councilor, Chairman, Youth activist, women leader etc what matters is what you can contribute to the development of the people you are serving and not your individual identity or selfish interest.

History will present our stories by how we positively server our people or by how selfishly we betrayed our people. So how tittles are of no relevance if at all we don't utilize it for the best interest of the people we serve.

The choice is now upon all of us to decide the type of legacy we want to leave behind for our children and grandchildren to know about us.

My best regards to all of you.