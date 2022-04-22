Gambia: High Court Judge Expresses Concern Over Delay of Records of Proceedings

Justice Osei Tutu of the High Court at Kanifing recently expressed concern over the delay of records of proceedings at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court. This followed the appearance of some convicts who appealed against their convictions before the judge.

The appellants informed the court that the records of proceedings of their cases are yet to be submitted to the High Court by the registrar. They complained that their appeals have been delayed because the records of proceedings have not been submitted to the High Court. They posited further that they are languishing at Mile 2 Prisons while waiting for the records of proceedings to be submitted to the High Court.

The judge then told them that the records of proceedings of their cases have not been submitted to determine their appeals, adding that they were not before him. "You should get someone to make a follow-up for the records of proceedings of your cases to be available. I cannot do anything in the absence of the records of proceedings," he told them.

In other developments, the criminal cases involving Ya Kumba Jaiteh, Yusupha Jaiteh, Bakary Sarr and Musa Yalle Batchilly suffered setbacks at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

Ya Kumba Jaiteh and Yusupha Jaiteh were charged with obstruction and assault.

Bakary Sarr, Assistant Bailiff at the High Court in Banjul, was charged with obtaining money by false pretence and fraud.

Musa Yalle Batchilly was also charged with obtaining money by false pretence and fraud.

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court, who has been recently promoted as a judge, presided over their cases.

There is a replacement who will now preside over the cases. As a result, new dates will be taken to hear the cases.