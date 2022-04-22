Namibia: Gipf to Host Pre-Retirement Workshops

21 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) plans to conduct pre-retirement workshops from 26 to 28 April in Windhoek, to better prepare members for retirement.

This was announced today in a press statement issued by GIPF.

The workshops form part of an extensive member education campaign, undertaken by GIPF annually, and members are welcome to choose the date they wish to attend, said the statement.

"With members being the core of the fund's business, it is pivotal that they are well informed regarding their benefits to ensure well informed decisions that are beneficial to them and their beneficiaries when on retirement."

GIPF appeals to members between the ages of 53 and 59 who are planning to go on early or normal retirement to attend any one of the three sessions.

GIPF manager for marketing services Amos Kambonde said the main aim of retirement planning is to ensure that this period of life is not stressful for the member or their family.

He said GIPF envisions a generation of financially independent pensioners, and added that members should not rely on their pension alone, as it may not be sufficient to ensure their financial independence at retirement, hence the need for additional savings.

"Members are always encouraged to top up or save more towards retirement through various vehicles such as retirement annuities, unit trusts, and or fixed investment vehicles,

"We all know it is sometimes very difficult to save up elsewhere, but we do need to sacrifice for these additional savings," he said.

