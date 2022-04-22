Malawi: Nacala Corridor to Spur Economic Growth

President Dr Chakwera says the signing of the Nacala Development Corridor Agreement, the Railway Agreement and the Road Transport Agreement between Mozambique and Malawi will boost economic operations in the two countries.

Dr Chakwera made the remarks in Nacala, Mozambique when he toured the port to appreciate the operations taking place there.

He said the port is helping to spur and foster economic development between the two countries.

"It is pleasing to note that since its completion, the developments made at the port are helping to increase capacity and efficiency in handling cargo and they are providing a cost-effective avenue for transporting people, goods and services," said Dr Chakwera.

The Malawi leader added that these developments portray quality leadership and a good working relationship between the two countries hence the drive to modernise the port.

He, therefore, stressed the need for more collaboration and support in the operations of the port for the benefit of people in the two countries.