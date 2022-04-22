Zimbabwe: Darikwa On Course for Promotion With Wigan Athletic

WARRIORS defender Tendayi Darikwa is edging closer towards a return to the Championship with Wigan Athletic after the League One table-toppers moved within just one win away from automatic promotion following a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Darikwa, the club captain at Wigan, was again instrumental in ensuring his side secured a crucial point, which keeps the Latics five points clear at the top of the League One table with just three matches remaining this season.

Wigan now appear certain to secure the automatic ticket to the Championship ahead of Rotherham and MK Dons, who are joint second but the latter has played one more game.

The club's promotion to the English second-tier league would complete a remarkable comeback for Darikwa, who joined Wigan in January last year.

The Zimbabwe international made the move to Wigan after struggling to get any game time at Nottingham Forest after his return from a long-term injury.

While his career appeared to have suffered a major setback after dropping to League One, the attacking right-back has rediscovered his best form.

The 30-year-old joined the Latics on a short-term deal from Nottingham Forest in January last year and made 26 appearances as they avoided relegation to League Two.

He was rewarded with a new two-year contract in July before being named the club's new captain a month later.

The former Burnley defender has repaid his employers with some consistent performances this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances.

Born in Nottingham, England to Zimbabwean parents, Darikwa started his career at Chesterfield, where he came through the youth academy before playing 150 times for the club.

After spending five seasons at Chesterfield, he made his big break when he joined Burnley in 2015 on a three-year deal.

The Zimbabwean defender played 29 times for Burnley over the course of two seasons with the club before joining his boyhood club Nottingham Forest in 2017.