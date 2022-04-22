Zimbabwe Cricket Braces for Busy Schedule, Names Squads to Face South Africa, Nepal

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) is bracing for a busy international schedule starting next week when two development squads take on South Africa A and minnows Nepal in limited-overs series set to run concurrently.

Zimbabwe XI will face South Africa A in three one-day matches scheduled for April 25, 27 and 29 as well as five Twenty20 (T20) games set for May 2, 4, 7, 8 and 10.

The series against South Africa A will be played at Harare Sports Club, with the one-day matches scheduled to start at 0915 hours and the T20 games at 1330 hours local time.

In preparation for the matches, ZC selectors have named a strong squad which includes a number of senior players as they look to come up with the right combinations ahead of visits by Namibia and Afghanistan as well as the T20 World Cup qualifiers in July.

In-form batting allrounder Sikandar Raza is the most experienced player in the Zimbabwe XI side to face South Africa's development team.

The squad also includes other national team players such as Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl as the hosts brace for a crucial international season.

Among the notable exclusions are limited-overs captain Craig Ervine, Test skipper Sean Williams, seamer Richard Ngarava and wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva, who have all been rested while paceman Blessing Muzarabani is in India for the IPL.

While the Zimbabwe XI will be in action in Harare, at the same time, the Zimbabwe A side will be in Nepal for three one-day games scheduled for April 30, May 2 and May 4 and as many T20 matches pencilled in for May 6, 7 and 9 in Kathmandu.

The Zimbabwe A which is headlined by allrounder Luke Jongwe features a number of players who are seeking to break into the senior national team.

ZIMBABWE XI SQUAD: Burl Ryan, Chatara Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Kasuza Kevin, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Masuku Ernest, Masvaure Prince, Mayavo Nyasha, Mutumbami Richmond, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

ZIMBABWE A SQUAD: Campbell Johnathan, Evans Bradley, Gwandu Trevor, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaia Roy, Madande Clive, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Maunze Kudzai, Mavuta Brandon, Munyonga Tony, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Nyauchi Victor, Tsiga Tafadzwa