Zimbabwe: Smelters to Create Vast Job Opportunities

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West province is headed for exciting moments with thousands of jobs expected to be created by the end of the year at two major smelting plants in Makonde and Zvimba districts.

The multi-million-dollar investments will see Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources Zimbabwe, in Alaska, Makonde produces copper some 13km west of Chinhoyi, while Amazon Ferrochrome Smelter Establishment in Mutorashanga, Zvimba North will help value add chrome produced in abundance in the district.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing, Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the construction of a furnace for smelting purposes at Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources Zimbabwe was complete.

"The setting up of electrolysis unit will be undertaken at a later stage. Pertaining the construction of the Amazon Ferrochrome Smelter Establishment, at Mutorashanga in Mashonaland West, the nation is informed that the installation of washing plant is 90% complete," said Minister Muswere.

In an interview with The Herald, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the province welcomed the progress that was happening at the two plants.

"We welcome development at Sanyuan Copper Resources in Alaska whose construction of a furnace is at 100 percent and the ongoing works at the Amazon Ferrochrome Smelter in Mutorashanga.

"These developments and many other projects that are happening in the Province are going to push up our province's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the Mining industry and its value chains," she said.

Added Minister Mliswa-Chikoka: "The call is for production and productivity which leads to prosperity. And we are happy that these towns have projects of this magnitude.

"Employment creation and infrastructure development are low hanging fruits that Mashonaland West will benefit in the short term but ultimately these are major projects that will be of great value to not only Mash West but the nation as a whole."

She encouraged investors to invest in the province adding that Mashonaland West was open for business.

Zvimba North Legislator and Local Government and Publics Works Deputy Minister, Marrian Chombo was elated by the development.

"We however want the company to open employment opportunities to the youths in the district. We wouldn't want a situation whereby outside are employed at the expense of the locals," she said.

Amazon Ferrochrome Smelter is situated right next to the infamous Mutorashanga Green Pools and would sustain operations using water from the pool.

Its construction sparked debate from the Mutarashanga community which foresees the demise of the local tourism attraction gem.

However, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister, Barbara Rwodzi who visited the area recently called for co-existence between the mining and tourism industry.

The Mutorashanga Green Pools are a remnant of defunct asbestos Ethel Mine which closed down decades ago and is believed to be sacred.