Zimbabwe: Mumbengegwi Appointed Special Envoy

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as a special envoy of the Museum of African Liberation, a senior official has said.

Addressing journalists after the 361st Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, said the appointment of Cde Mumbengegwi was influenced by Zimbabwe's appreciation of the continent's African values.

The Museum of African Liberation is an ambitious project by the Government of Zimbabwe with the emerging pan-African think tank, Institute of African Knowledge (Instak), whose objective is to research, gather, and disseminate knowledge about Africa and African peoples.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Museum of African Liberation is a resurgence of the African military prowess.

"President Mnangagwa has appointed a special envoy initially focusing on the progressive pan-Africanist countries which were part of the national liberation movement.

"Cde Mumbengegwi will be visiting African capitals to promote the Museum of African Liberation because it tells the story of how far Africa has come in terms of reconstituting its military prowess because as a reminder, we lost the war in the 1890s because we were militarily weak," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Mumbengegwi is expected to visit African capitals of countries that were involved in the liberation of southern African countries.

"It is in Southern Africa that the African state is developed to one of its highest levels because we had to create new armies. We did not inherit an army, but we had to destroy the colonial army and build a new one. So we have a new identity in terms of state apparatus that is why we are more resilient.

"The Museum of African Liberation focuses on the resurgence of the African military prowess and Cde Mumbengegwi will be the Ambassador of the President going to various African capitals focusing initially on those involved in the liberation of southern African countries," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

At the same media briefing, acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tendai Chirau, announced the uncontested ascension of Cde Alvin Lundi Sinzeka as the substantive youth chair for Matabeleland North Province.

Cde Chirau also applauded the party's internal democratic processes after the Youth League received a total 155 CVs against 40 positions from potential National Executive aspirants.

"To advance internal democracy, we started by calling out for CVs from those that wanted to contest for National Executive positions and we received 155 CVs instead of the needed 40 CVs. All National executive aspirants are below the age of 35 and we attribute this to the attractiveness of the party," he said.

The Youth League will hold its conference from 4-8 May in Harare where it will elect new office bearers for the National Executive.