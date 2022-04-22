Zimbabwe: Macheso to Host Family Show After UK Tour

Sungura musician Alick Macheso's "Welcome Home" show at Glamis Arena tomorrow is part of honouring the artiste and giving him time to share his United Kingdom experiences, organisers of the concert have said.

The "Charakupa" hit maker, who had travelled to the UK for the SAMA festival that also featured Mambo Dhuterere, Winky D, Jah Signal, Baba Harare and Selmor Mtukudzi among others, is expected to serenade his fans on home soil.

The event is dubbed a family show and new kid on the block promoter, F and G Events and Promotions, have said all was set for the event.

"Macheso is a big brand that everyone in arts promotion would want to host," said Philemon Jambaya of F and G Events and Promotions.

"We are thrilled to be hosting sungura king Alick Macheso's welcome home family show.

"To us, it is more like honouring the artiste and giving him time to interact with his fans. Remember, the Covid-19 had greatly affected the arts sector and this was his first European tour as we are still in the pandemic."

Jambaya said the show would start in the afternoon with a series of events lined up.

"There will be a lot of activities for children, which include face painting and jumping castles, before the giant hits the stage," he said.

Jambaya said the dearth of family shows compelled them to host tomorrow's event as a way to bring families together.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As F and G Events, we want people to be able to attend music shows with their families in a friendly environment that makes them comfortable to enjoy live music from their favourite musicians.

"This is why we have settled for Andy Miller Hall."

Jambaya said they valued that families must spend time together and more such shows were in the offing.

He said strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines would be observed at the show and also encouraged fans to arrive early for the event, making emphasis on the curfew that is still in existence.

"There is a curfew that we need to observe, thus the show is starting and ending early so that we give revellers time to travel back home without breaking the law," said Jambaya.

Popularly known as Baba Shero by his fans, Macheso will be supported by jazz sensation Jean Masters, whose vocal delivery has endeared her with jazz aficionados.

Also on the list of performers is Afro-fusion diva Madhuve Sasha, the Police Band and veteran radio personality and radio DJ Elder Squilla.