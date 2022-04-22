Zimbabwe: Zim, Belarus Ties in Upward Trajectory

Zimbabwe is grateful for the multi-sectoral support it has received from Belarus since the countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago.

This was said by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Affairs, Ambassador James Manzou at a ceremony to celebrate the milestone since the establishment of diplomatic relations yesterday.

In 2019 President Mnangagwa visited Belarus where, together with his counterpart, President Aleksandr Lukashenko committed to strengthen co-operation in various sectors that include agriculture, mining, infrastructural development and science and innovation.

"In addition, several bilateral cooperation agreements were signed providing a legal framework for that multi-sectoral cooperation," Ambassador Manzou said.

"Since that visit, there have been several high-level visits between our countries. Furthermore, Zimbabwe is deeply appreciative for the multi-sectoral benefits it has enjoyed on account of this relationship, which include the two financing facilities of US$50 million and US$51 million for the modernisation of Zimbabwe's agricultural Sector.

"President Mnangagwa officially launched in September 2020, the Belarus Farm Mechanisation Facility at our Institute of Agricultural Engineering in Hatcliffe in our capital city Harare."

He added that the launch, in July 2021, of the Forestry and Fire Fighting Equipment Facility procured through Aftrade DMCC following financing by the Belarus Government, was another significant development in the two countries' relations and has contributed to the recapitalisation of Allied Timbers Zimbabwe.

Other investments and support Zimbabwe has received from Belarus include the investment by the Bison Agro Machinery Company in Willowvale, with the concomitant knowledge and skills transfer; the equipment at Hwange Colliery and at the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company in Chiadzwa provided by Belaz, a major global manufacturer of mining dump trucks and transport equipment for mining and construction and the supply of buses.

Belarus Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Alexandr Sidoruk also thanked Zimbabwe for the strong ties between the two nations.

"In these 30 years that we have bound our two countries, Belarus and Zimbabwe have always attached great importance in deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation in numerous joint projects.

"In the past five to 10 years, significant progress has been made in the political, trade and humanitarian fields," he said, adding that there was scope for the deepening ties of the respective nations.

Last year trade between the two countries stood at US$25 million with Belarus exporting mainly agriculture and mining equipment while Zimbabwe exported mainly agricultural produce.

He added that as sign of commitment to the relations Belarus would soon open an embassy in Zimbabwe.