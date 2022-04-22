Angolan President Meets With Italian Foreign Minister

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço received Wednesday the Italy 's minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio.

The Italian top diplomat, who paid a few-hour visit to Angola, did not speak to the press at the end of the audience.

Luigi Di Maio's vist includes witnessing the signing ceremony of "Declaration of Intentions for Cooperation in the Energy Field", between the two countries.

João Lourenço speaks on the phone with Italian PM

The president João Lourenço held Wednesday a telephone conversation with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with whom he discussed bilateral cooperation.

The Italian Premier had a scheduled visit to Angola this week, but it (visit) was canceled at the last minute for medical grounds, according to the information posted on Presidential facebook page.

In order to offset the cancelled visit to Angola, Rome decided to send the Italian top diplomat to visit the country.

Italy considers Angola "a priority in terms of cooperation strategy" in Sub-Saharan Africa, since 1989, and a third partner after South Africa and Nigeria.

In July 1997, both countries signed a new Bilateral Cooperation Agreement, more articulated and structured.

The two countries held six sessions of the Bilateral Commission to discuss and approve the Triennial Programmes that involve cooperation actions and projects in a wide variety of fields.