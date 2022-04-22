Mauritius: Health and Safety Week in the Public Service Launched By Minister Hurdoyal

press release

A Health and Safety Week in the Public Service to mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work was launched, today, in Port-Louis. During that Week, from 21 to 28 April 2022, a series of activities will be organised to promote a safe and healthy working environment and ensure prevention of occupational accidents in the public sector.

The Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, the Director of Safety and Health Unit, Mr S. Coolen, and other personalities were present at the launch event. The 2022 theme chosen for the World Day for Safety and Health at Work is "Act together to build a positive safety and health culture". This Day is celebrated annually on 28 April.

In his address, Minister Hurdoyal, said that that the theme chosen for the Day purports to explore active and meaningful participation of stakeholders to address new Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) challenges at the workplace. He indicated that emphasis will be on promoting an inclusive OSH culture across the public sector.

The Minister highlighted that the objective of the Health and Safety Week is to raise awareness among public officers on emerging trends in the field of occupational safety and health, and the magnitude of work-related injuries, diseases and fatalities. "As we continue to live through a global health crisis and face ongoing OSH risks in the world of work, we must continue to move toward building a strong safety and health culture at all levels" he said.

He further highlighted that government is committed to providing appropriate infrastructure, laws and services and ensuring that the working environment is safe and healthy for public officers. He stressed on the importance of building an inclusive safety and health culture through the meaningful involvement of all parties in the ongoing improvement of safety and health at work.

For his part, Director Coolen underlined that the Occupational Safety and Health Division aims to guide and assist all Ministries and departments in complying with the provisions of Safety and Health legislations and promote a safety culture in the public sector through an effective OSH management system.

On the occasion, some 37 OSH officers were awarded certificates for having successfully completed training in First Aid at Work.