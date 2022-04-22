Namibia: NFA's Secretary General Dismissed After Guilty Outcome

Namibia Football Association(NFA) Secretary General, Franco Cosmos on Thursday was dismissed after he was found guilty on 5 of the 9 counts brought against him.

"The SG is thus relieved from his duties, effective 21 April,2022," a statement from the country's Normalisation Committee (NC) said.

"To enable the Secretariat to continue to carry out its main administrative functions without disruption, the NC has appointed Ms. Jacqueline Gertse, as Acting Secretary General until further notice, " the NC added.

The dismissal comes following a thorough review of the disciplinary record and the recommendation of the Chairperson, which determined its full agreement to immediately implement the recommendation of the Chairperson, to dismiss the SG, the statement said.

The NFA NC was officially appointed on March 30,2022 with an extensive mandate including running the daily affairs of the country's football association.