Namibia: N$3.5m Paid to Human-Wildlife Conflict Victims

Over N$3.5 million was paid to 46 communal conservancies to offset losses incurred by their respective members as a result of human-wildlife conflict incidents.

Coexisting with wild animals can be costly, especially those animals that kill livestock or damage crops.

Importantly, even human lives are not spared, as lives are also lost to wildlife, which can create fear and anger among the affected communities.

In 2021, 590 human-wildlife conflict cases were reported.

This comprised 360 cases of crop damages - for which N$770 000 was paid to those affected.

Equally, 206 cases of livestock losses were recorded, for which over N$1.2 million were paid to those affected.

The ministry recorded 14 injuries to people who were paid a combined total of N$14 000 for the injuries caused by wild animals.

A further 10 cases of human lives were lost due to crocodile, hippo and elephant attacks, for which N$1 million was paid out to families for funeral assistance.

This was announced by environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta this week when he motivated the ministry's total 2022/23 budget of N$478.9 million in the National Assembly.

This amount represents N$438.9 million for the operational budget and N$40 million for the development budget.

By 2020, 9 043 conflict incidents were recorded from all conservancies, compared to 9 502 cases in 2019.

Prompt reporting of conflict incidents (within 24 hours) is further required for farmers to receive assistance through the human-wildlife conflict self-reliance scheme.

Payments through this scheme are intended to offset the cost of the damage, provided incidents are confirmed through investigation by game guards or environment officers, and measures were taken to protect the livestock or crops.

According to the community conservation in Namibia, incidents of livestock losses to the main conflict-causing carnivore species generally decreased in 2020 when compared with 2019 (although lion conflict remained constant).

Although spotted hyenas usually cause the most livestock losses in the northwest, over 300 fewer incidents were reported to this species in 2020, compared with 2019.

Unlike carnivore incidents, elephant-related conflict in the northwest spiked during 2020 - the most expensive of these incidents involve the destruction of water infrastructure, as elephants try to access water at manmade reservoirs.

While less expensive, elephants' destruction of small household gardens can reduce food security, particularly among poorer woman-headed households.

Crop raiders such as elephants and predators, including lions, hyenas and leopards, reduce farmers' income in communal areas, especially in conservancies adjacent to national parks.

Shifeta said, as part of implementing the resolutions from the 2018 second national land conference, the ministry developed a strategy for wildlife corridors for the Zambezi region.

This strategy outlines the most important wildlife corridors, strategic interventions, and an action plan to address ways on how corridors could be set aside and maintained in such a way that human-wildlife conflict is managed.

In addition, mapping of hotspot areas for human-wildlife conflict was undertaken countrywide and the ministry supported communities and farmers with practical measures in these areas.

These included the construction of 60 predator-proof kraals in Kunene, rehabilitation of six boreholes in northern Kunene, and the construction of three crocodile cages in Kunene, Kavango and the Zambezi.

About working and involving previously marginalised communities in national parks, Shifeta reported the ministry has developed Hail/om livelihood options and development plan, and game meat is routinely supplied to Hai//om community and schools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Bwabwata National Park, the concept note for cattle removal was developed in line with the land use plan and the Cabinet resolution on this matter. The Khwe traditional knowledge centre feasibility study was also completed. In the Dorob and Namib Naukluft Parks, the Topnaar Association was established and recognised," he said.

On poaching, Namibia recorded 320 cases of crimes involving pangolins in the last five years since 2017.

This includes 43 in 2017; 62 in 2018; 96 in 2019; 59 in 2020 and 60 in 2021.

Authorities confiscated 1 505 pangolin products, which include 15 carcasses; 81 live animals, 193 skins; 6 skin pieces, and 1 210 scales from the suspects.

"Poaching has severe economic implications through adverse impacts on tourism, conservation hunting and species conservation. As Namibians, we should be vigilant in preserving our precious wildlife by reporting suspicious activities to the authorities," he advised.