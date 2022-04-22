Mauritius: University of Mauritius Develops Breast Cancer Awareness App With Support From Oracle

Over 1,000 users benefit from cancer prevention service running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle and the University of Mauritius(UoM) today announced the successful completion of a three-year skills development program that has trained over 1,000 UoM students in the latest cloud computing technologies. As part of the program the student entrepreneurs ofOracle Student Ambassador Club used Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle NoSQL Database technologies to successfully develop a mobile application for breast cancer awareness. This application and further innovation efforts of the student entrepreneurs will be supported via Oracle for Startups program. The application (ioS, Android) helps individuals perform a self examination by providing them information and demonstration videos thus also supporting a nationwide early cancer screening and detection program.

"Information technology has been identified as a key economic pillar by the Government of Mauritius, and the availability of a highly skilled IT talent pool is vital for us to achieve this objective. Our collaboration with Oracle has helped prepare students for a rewarding career in the country's fast growing IT industry," said Professor Sanjeev Kumar Sobhee PRO-VICE-CHANCELLOR (ACADEMIA) / AG. VICE-CHANCELLOR , University of Mauritius. "The development of the breast cancer awareness application using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure technology is a great testament to the success of the program.

" The application developed by the students already has over 1,000 active users. A ceremony attended by Hon Mrs Kalpana Devi KOONJOO-SHAH, Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mauritius and Hon. Deepak Balgobin Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mauritius was recently organised to formally launch the application and mark the completion of the training program.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At Oracle, we are fully committed to preparing the next-generation Mauritian workforce for the digital economy, which is powered by cloud-led digital technologies like AI, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT). Our collaboration with the University of Mauritius aims to build a technological and innovation mindset among the new entrepreneurs and future business leaders of Mauritius," said Dr. Avinash Ramtohul, Managing Director, Oracle Mauritius.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Oracle.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.